The water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 137 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 35 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 69.82 feet (full level 71 ft) with an inflow of 515 cusecs and a discharge of 719 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,725 mcft. There was no rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.
