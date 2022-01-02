Madurai

Water level

Tirunelveli

The water level in Papanasam dam was 133.90 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 1262.38 cusecs and a discharge of 904.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 116.75 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 656 cusecs and a discharge of 260 cusecs.

The rainfall (in mm) during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday was as follows: Papanasam: 12, Servalaru: 48, Manimuthar: 39.6, Kodumudiyar: 12, Ambasamudram: 42, Cheranmahadevi: 30, Nanguneri: 22, Kalakkad: 26.4, Moolakaraipatti: 3, Palayamkottai: 3 and Nellai recorded 4.4 mm, PWD officials said.


