01 January 2022 18:14 IST

Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 140.90 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 349 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.77 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 715 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,708 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Maruthanadhi dam 20, Kodaikanal 19.4, Peranai 12.4, Manjalar dam 12, Andipatti 9.2, Mettupatti 9, Sothupparai dam 6, Pulipatti 5.6, Melur 4, Gudalur 3.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 2.5, Uthamapalayam 2.3, Chittampatti 2.2, Kallandiri 1.4, Thekkadi, Vaigai dam, Thaniyamangalam and Idayapatti 1 each.

