31 December 2021 18:48 IST

Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 141.15 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 244 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.83 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 518 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,521 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Pulipatti 14.6, Mettupatti 10.2, Melur 10, Andipatti 9.6, Peranai 9, Veerapandi 8, Maruthanadhi dam and Sathiyar dam 5 each, Kallandiri 4.6, Chittampatti and Shanmuganadhi dam 4.2 each, Gudalur 3.8, Uthamapalayam 3.6, Kodaikanal 3, Vaigai dam 2.8, Madurai 2.4, Thekkadi 1.2 and Thaniyamangalam 1.

