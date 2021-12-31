TIRUNELVELI

31 December 2021 16:50 IST

The water level in Papanasam dam on Friday was 134.55 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 447.69 cusecs and discharge of 1,104.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 116.40 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 285 cusecs and discharge of 285 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Friday was as follows: Manimuthar: 18.4, Nambiaru: 7, Kodumudiyar: 2, Cheranmahadevi: 7, Nanguneri: 9, Palayamkottai: 1 and Tirunelveli recorded 0.2.

