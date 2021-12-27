27 December 2021 17:48 IST

Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 141.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 456 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.42 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 495 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,791 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Advertising

Advertising