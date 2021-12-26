Madurai

26 December 2021 20:08 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 141.65 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 458 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.55 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 414 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,840 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

