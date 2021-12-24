Madurai

Water level

The water level in Papanasam dam on Friday stood at 139.15 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 556.71 cusecs and 1,104.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam was 117.35 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of 120 cusecs and 235 cusecs of water was discharged.


