24 December 2021 17:49 IST

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 141.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 457 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.85 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 553 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,951 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday.

