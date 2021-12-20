Madurai

20 December 2021 20:50 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 141.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 758 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.18 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 825 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,100 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

