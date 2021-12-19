Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 141.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 767 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.21 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,101 cusecs and a discharge of 1,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,112 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.
Water level
Staff Reporter
MADURAI,
December 19, 2021 20:09 IST
