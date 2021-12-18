Madurai

18 December 2021 19:25 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday stood at 141.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 903 cusecs and a discharge of 600 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.21 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,101 cusecs and a discharge of 1,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,112 mcft. Kodaikanal recorded 0.4 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising