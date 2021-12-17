17 December 2021 18:56 IST

Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at its maximum permissible level of 142 ft with an inflow of 1,058 cusecs and a discharge of 900 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.21 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,101 cusecs and a discharge of 1,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,125 mcft. There was no rainfall in the region during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Friday.

