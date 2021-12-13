Madurai

13 December 2021 21:35 IST

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 141.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,146 cusecs and a discharge of 700 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.18 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,180 cusecs and a discharge of 2,176 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,108 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was in (mm): Idayapatti 5, Sothupparai dam 2, Vaigai dam 1.2 and Madurai 1.

Advertising

Advertising