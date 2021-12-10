10 December 2021 20:00 IST

Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at its maximum permissible level of 142 ft with an inflow of 1,798 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.14 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,828 cusecs and a discharge of 2,654 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,115 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was in (mm): Pulipatti 15.2, Kallandiri 13.6, Sathiyar dam 9, Chittampatti 8.6, Mettupatti 6.2, Peranai and Madurai 6 each, Andipatti 5.4, Kodaikanal 4.4, Sothupparai dam 4, Thaniyamangalam 3, and Idayapatti and Melur 2 each.

