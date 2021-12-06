Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at its maximum permissible level of 142 ft with an inflow of 3,579 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.11 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 6,294 cusecs and a discharge of 8,681 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,110 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Veerapandi 128, Uthamapalayam 93, Mettupatti 83.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 77.4, Gudalur 61.7, Andipatti 56.4, Kallandiri 38.4, Mullaperiyar dam and Vaigai dam 28.8 each, Sathiyar dam 25, Thekkadi 21.6, Kuppanampatti 15.4, Sothupparai dam 14, Maruthanadhi dam 12, Pulipatti 9, Kodaikanal 2.2, Manjalar dam, Peranai and Melur 1 each.