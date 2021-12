Tirunelveli

Water level in Papanasam dam on Monday stood at 136.10 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 1,631.42 cusecs and a discharge of 1,389.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 116.70 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 723 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs.