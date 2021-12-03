03 December 2021 19:12 IST

Madurai

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 141.85 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,954 cusecs and a discharge of 2,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 70.11 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 4,176 cusecs and a discharge of 3,745 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 11,070 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was in (mm): Periyar 44.6, Thekkadi 8.6, Sothupparai dam 3 and Uthamapalayam 1.

