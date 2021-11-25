MADURAI

25 November 2021 20:15 IST

Water level

Water level in Mullaiperiyar dam stood at 141.30 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,244 cusecs and a discharge of 2,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.49 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,379 cusecs and a discharge of 2,900 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,829 mcft.

Advertising

Advertising

Pulipatti and Idayapatti recorded a rainfall of 1 mm each in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday.