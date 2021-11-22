Madurai

22 November 2021 20:17 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 141 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,992 cusecs and a discharge of 2,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.42 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,387 cusecs and a discharge of 2,355 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,738 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Manjalar dam 20.2, Maruthanadhi dam and Sothupparai dam 1 each.

