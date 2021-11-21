21 November 2021 18:34 IST

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 141.10 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,104 cusecs and a discharge of 2,250 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.42 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,700 cusecs and a discharge of 2,355 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,765 mcft.

Periyar dam recorded a rainfall of 2 mm and Thekkadi 0.6 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

