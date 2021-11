Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 141 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,348 cusecs and a discharge of 2,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.42 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 3,294 cusecs and a discharge of 4,420 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,738 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Manjalar dam 78, Gudalur 71.4, Veerapandi 68, Uthamapalayam 52.7, Shanmuganadhi dam 51.6, Sothupparai dam 35, Kodaikanal 31.6, Andipatti 27.4, Pulipatti 26.4, Peranai 21, Sathiyar dam 20, Thekkadi 19.6, Mullaperiyar dam 15.6, Maruthanadhi dam 12.2, Kuppanampatti 8.4, Chittampatti and Vaigai dam 7.6 each, Viraganur 7, Madurai 6, Melur 3, Kallandiri 2.4, Mettupatti 2 and Idayapatti 1.