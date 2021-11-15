15 November 2021 18:40 IST

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 140.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,378 cusecs and a discharge of 2,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.23 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,627 cusecs and a discharge of 1,619 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,533 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Gudalur 26.3, Mullaperiyar dam 26, Thekkadi 23.8, Uthamapalayam 18.3, Shanmuganadhi dam 14.5 and Sothupparai dam 2.

Advertising

Advertising