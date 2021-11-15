Madurai

Water level

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 140.35 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,378 cusecs and a discharge of 2,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.23 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,627 cusecs and a discharge of 1,619 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,533 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Gudalur 26.3, Mullaperiyar dam 26, Thekkadi 23.8, Uthamapalayam 18.3, Shanmuganadhi dam 14.5 and Sothupparai dam 2.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2021 6:41:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article37503062.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY