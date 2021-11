Tirunelveli

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 138.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 8,213.40 cusecs and a discharge of 7,390.37 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 87.90 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 1,450 cusecs and a discharge of 10 cusecs.

Rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Kodumudiyar dam 70, Radhapuram 52.6, Gundar dam 44, Adavinainar dam 43, Papanasam dam 41, Servalaru dam 28, Gadana dam 24, Sengottai and Ayakudi 23 each, Manimuthar dam 20, Tenkasi 18.4, Ambasamudram 17, Kalakkad 16.4, Nanguneri 16, Cheranmahadevi 11.2, Ramanadhi dam 10, Moolakaraipatti 8, Palayamkottai 7 and Tirunelveli 4.2.