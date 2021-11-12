12 November 2021 18:55 IST

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 138.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,897 cusecs and a discharge of 933 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.29 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,684 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,183 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Periyar 25.2, Thekkadi 20, Gudalur 12.3, Viraganur 11.2, Madurai 4 and Kodaikanal 1.6.

