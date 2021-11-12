Madurai

Water level

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 138.95 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,897 cusecs and a discharge of 933 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 69.29 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,684 cusecs and a discharge of 2,069 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,183 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Periyar 25.2, Thekkadi 20, Gudalur 12.3, Viraganur 11.2, Madurai 4 and Kodaikanal 1.6.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 12, 2021 6:56:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article37457756.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY