10 November 2021 21:31 IST

Madurai

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 135.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 830.86 cusecs and a discharge of 1,163.50 cusecs. In Manimuthar dam, the level was 85.80 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 238 cusecs and a discharge of 10 cusecs. Rainfall recorded in various places during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Palayamkottai 2, Manimutharu 1.80, Cheranmahadevi 1 and Tirunelveli 0.60.

Advertising

Advertising