Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 138.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 4,437 cusecs and a discharge of 2,336 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 61.71 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,078 cusecs and a discharge of 1,369 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,131 mcft.


