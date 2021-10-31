Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 138.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 4,437 cusecs and a discharge of 2,336 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 61.71 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,078 cusecs and a discharge of 1,369 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,131 mcft.
Water level
MADURAI,
October 31, 2021 18:20 IST
