Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 136.80 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 5,250 cusecs and a discharge of 2,200 cusecs.

The level in Vaigai dam was 57.91 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,475 cusecs and a discharge of 1,319 cusecs.

Rainfall recorded in the region during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Periyar dam 71.4, Kodaikanal 48.7, Natham 37.5, Palani 37, Gudalur 34.6, Thekkadi 16.4, Veerapandi 15, Uthamapalayam 12.4 and Sothuparai dam 10.