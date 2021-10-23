23 October 2021 19:19 IST

Madurai

The water level in Periyar dam was 135.75 feet (permissible level 142 ft) with an inflow of 3,011 cusecs and a discharge of 2,150 cusecs. The water level in Vaigai dam was 57.35 ft (max level 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,220 cusecs and a discharge of 1,319 cusecs.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday is as follows: Periyar dam: 21.8, Uthamapalayam: 2, Manjalaru: 2, according to PWD officials.

