Water level in Periyar dam on Sunday stood at 131.30 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 7,815 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.68 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,265 cusecs and a discharge of 1,119 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,445 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Periyar dam 170, Thekkadi 126.6, Gudalur 77.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 38.7, Veerapandi 32, Uthamapalayam 31.2, Thaniyamangalam 25, Melur 22, Kodaikanal 15.6, Peranai dam 13.5, Maruthanadi dam 12.6, Chittampatti 7.6, Manjalar dam 7, Sothupparai 6, Vaigai dam 4.8, Pulipatti 3.6 and Idayapatti 1.2.


