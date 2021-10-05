The water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 128.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2205 cusecs and discharge of 1300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 54.33 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1859 cusecs and discharge of 719 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5630 mcft.