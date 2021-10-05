The water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 128.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2205 cusecs and discharge of 1300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 54.33 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 1859 cusecs and discharge of 719 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 5630 mcft.
Water level
Staff Reporter
Madurai,
October 05, 2021 20:30 IST
Staff Reporter
Madurai,
October 05, 2021 20:30 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 8:31:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article36844455.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story