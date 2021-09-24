Water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 128.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 316 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.49 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 888 cusecs and a discharge of 1,669 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,907 mcft.
Water level
Staff Reporter
Madurai,
September 24, 2021 18:07 IST
Staff Reporter
Madurai,
September 24, 2021 18:07 IST
Related Articles
Close X
Next Story Storming operation in southern districts: police arrest 174 anti-socials, seize 201 weapons
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Sep 24, 2021 6:08:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article36651411.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story