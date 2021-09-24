Water level in Periyar dam on Friday stood at 128.85 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 316 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 54.49 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 888 cusecs and a discharge of 1,669 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,907 mcft.