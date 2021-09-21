Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam on Tuesday stood at 129.75 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 690 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.77 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 948 cusecs and a discharge of 1,669 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,303 mcft.


Comments
