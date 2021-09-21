Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 80.30 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 516.25 cusecs and a discharge of 758.50 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 62.85 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 26 cusecs and nil discharge.


