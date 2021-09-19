19 September 2021 17:36 IST

Tirunelveli

Water level in Papanasam dam stood at 81 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 836.62 cusecs and a discharge of 883.50 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 62.83 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 15 cusecs and nil discharge.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Kalakkad 52.4, Kodumudiyar dam 50, Nanguneri 20, Tirunelveli 5.6, Cheranmahadevi and Palayamkottai 2 each.

Advertising

Advertising