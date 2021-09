17 September 2021 20:51 IST

Madurai

The water level in Periyar dam stood at 130.70 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 906 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 56.73 feet (71 ft) with an inflow of 708 cusecs and discharge of 1,219 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 6679 mcft.

