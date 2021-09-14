14 September 2021 19:25 IST

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 131.00 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,032 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.97 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 663 cusecs and a discharge of 1,819 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 6,963 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Gudalur 6.8, Periyar dam 6 and Thekkadi 5.

