Madurai

13 September 2021 21:11 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 131.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,035 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.51 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 744 cusecs and a discharge of 1,819 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,081 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Thekkadi 17, Periyar dam 16 and Kodaikanal 0.6.

