12 September 2021 18:39 IST

MADURAI

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 131.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 780 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.02 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 734 cusecs and a discharge of 1,819 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 7,209 mcft.

Periyar dam recorded a rainfall of 33 mm and Thekkadi 3.4 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday.

