Tirunelveli

05 September 2021 19:20 IST

Water level in Papanasam dam on Sunday stood at 87.60 feet (maximum permissible level is 143 ft.) with an inflow of 759.14 cusecs and a discharge of 1,204.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 63.35 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 10 cusecs and a discharge of 100 cusecs.

