Water level in Periyar dam stood at 132.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,308 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.16 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 971 cusecs and a discharge of 1,969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,518 mcft. Thekkadi recorded a rainfall of 1.2 mm and Periyar dam 0.2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Water level
Special Correspondent
Madurai,
August 31, 2021 20:21 IST
Special Correspondent
Madurai,
August 31, 2021 20:21 IST
