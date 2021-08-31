Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 132.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,308 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 64.16 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 971 cusecs and a discharge of 1,969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 8,518 mcft. Thekkadi recorded a rainfall of 1.2 mm and Periyar dam 0.2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.


