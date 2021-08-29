Tirunelveli

29 August 2021 17:50 IST

The water level in Papanasam dam was 88 feet (max level 143 ft) with an inflow of 2216.62 cusecs and a discharge of 1204.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 64.70 ft (max level 118 ft) with an inflow of 10 cusecs and discharge of 150 cusecs. The rainfall (in mm): Papanasam: 13, Servalar: 6, Kodumudiyar: 5 and Cheranmahadevi: 1.

In Tenkasi district, rainfall (in mm) was: Gadana: 5, Rama Nadhi: 8, Karuppa Nadhi: 9, Gundar: 10, Adavinainar: 30, Aykudi: 18, Shencottah: 3, Tenkasi: 7.6, Sankarankoil: 5 and Sivagiri recorded 1 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Sunday, PWD officials said.

