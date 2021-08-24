Water level in Periyar dam stood at 133.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 633 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.81 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 655 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,044 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Peranai dam 61, Kodaikanal 42.6, Maruthanadhi dam 18, Sothuparai dam 16, Kuppanampatti 11.4, Idayapatti 9, Viraganur 8, Madurai 3, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2 and Thekkadi 0.2.