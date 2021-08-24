Madurai

Water level

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 133.20 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 633 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 65.81 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 655 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,044 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Peranai dam 61, Kodaikanal 42.6, Maruthanadhi dam 18, Sothuparai dam 16, Kuppanampatti 11.4, Idayapatti 9, Viraganur 8, Madurai 3, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2 and Thekkadi 0.2.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 24, 2021 7:40:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article36081894.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY