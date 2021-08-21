The water level in Papanasam dam on Saturday stood at 93.95 feet (permissible level is 143 feet). The dam had an inflow of 568.06 cusecs and 1,304.75 cusecs was discharged. The level in Manimuthar dam stood at 66.70 feet (118 feet). The dam had an inflow of four cusecs and 150 cusecs of water was discharged.