Madurai

Water level

Water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 97.80 feet (permissible level is 143 ft.) with in inflow of 571.53 cusecs and a discharge of 1,304.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 67.70 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 4 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 17, 2021 6:28:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article35958047.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY