Water level in Papanasam dam on Tuesday stood at 97.80 feet (permissible level is 143 ft.) with in inflow of 571.53 cusecs and a discharge of 1,304.75 cusecs. The level in Manimuthar dam was 67.70 ft. (118 ft.) with an inflow of 4 cusecs and a discharge of 150 cusecs.
Water level
Special Correspondent
Tirunelveli,
August 17, 2021 18:27 IST
Special Correspondent
Tirunelveli,
August 17, 2021 18:27 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Aug 17, 2021 6:28:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article35958047.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story