MADURAI

16 August 2021 19:49 IST

Water level in Periyar dam on Monday stood at 134.50 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 724 cusecs and a discharge of 1,800 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.26 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,503 cusecs and a discharge of 1,769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,915 mcft.

Melur recorded a rainfall of 2 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday.

