Madurai

27 July 2021 19:02 IST

The water level in Periyar dam stood at 136.40 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 2,832 cusecs and a discharge of 1,867 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.88 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 1,731 cusecs and a discharge of 979 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 10,588 mcft.

Periyar dam recorded a rainfall of 3.2 mm and Thekkadi recorded 2.4 mm in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

