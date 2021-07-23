Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 131.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 4,294 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.44 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 815 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,364 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Periyar dam 85.8, Thekkadi 47, Gudalur 13.7, Uthamapalayam 12.1, Shanmuganathi dam 7.2 and Kodaikanal 2.