Madurai

Water level

Madurai

Water level in Periyar dam stood at 131.50 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.), with an inflow of 4,294 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 68.44 ft. (71 ft.), with an inflow of 815 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,364 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the region in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Periyar dam 85.8, Thekkadi 47, Gudalur 13.7, Uthamapalayam 12.1, Shanmuganathi dam 7.2 and Kodaikanal 2.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 23, 2021 7:18:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/water-level/article35493122.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY